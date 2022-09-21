In response to increased demands on oxygen equipment fleets, Caire has added Repair Authority to the company’s Authorized Service Center network.

Repair Authority (Strongsville, Ohio), the largest home medical equipment repair company in the US, has long been a Caire customer performing out of warranty repairs to its equipment. Through this new agreement, Repair Authority will be able to support Caire customers with in-warranty repairs, which is critical support needed by some of the largest home medical equipment (HME) providers.

In addition to stationary and portable oxygen concentrators, the company also repairs continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, ventilators and other home respiratory equipment at its 53,000-square-foot headquarters. Repair Authority holds more authorized warranty service contracts than any other HME repair provider in the US, according to the company.

“We’re honored to have been selected by Caire as an authorized service provider for its stationary and portable oxygen concentrator lines,” said Jesse Keirn, CEO of Repair Authority. “Caire’s reputation for quality and innovation is second to none, and we are proud to partner with them to keep their devices working properly and in patients’ homes where they belong.”

Repair Authority serves dealers nationwide, and offers pickup and delivery routes in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Outside of those routes, customers ship their equipment to the company’s Ohio facility.

“Offering regular delivery routes in these six states is one of the major benefits of partnering with Repair Authority,” said Lanier Hogan, Caire Global Parts and Services Manager. “The convenience of their location, along with a faster turnaround, will have a direct impact on Caire’s providers who will be able to enhance their customer service to ensure their oxygen users enjoy a better quality of life.”