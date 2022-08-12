Breas Medical USA is happy to announce the release and immediate availability of the Xpac by Breas extended life battery. The Xpac enhances ventilator dependent patient mobility with boost of battery life of the Breas Vivo 50 and Vivo 65 by 12 hours and the Vivo 45 LS by 18 hours. With Xpac, the ultra-compact and lightweight Vivo 45 LS can now run 25.5 hours off the grid.

“Breas is thrilled to provide the Xpac to the ventilator dependent community as a means to enhance quality of life by elimination of the worry of ventilator operation when away from power outlets for extended periods of time, improving the quality of life and ambulatory requirements for the patients we serve.” said Chris Southerland, General Manager, Breas Americas.

The Xpac consists of two high powered lithium-ion batteries which can be easily removed and replaced by the user. It’s intuitive LED display shows the health of each battery, so you know when it is time to renew them. In addition, Xpac’s batteries only take 4 hours to charge to full capacity.

Engineered in our founding Swedish and USA offices, Breas delivers leading edge innovations that can provide patient comfort and mobility needed to improve their quality of life. To learn more about the exclusive Xpac, eSync technology, ultra-quiet operation, long battery life and integrated ventilation monitoring value for patients and caregivers alike please click here https://breas.us/products/vivo-45-ls/