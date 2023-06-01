Biosency, a French medical device company focused on developing smart healthcare solutions, unveiled its latest clinical results demonstrating the ability of its BVS3 technology to predict acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations, on average, three days prior to hospitalization in 86% of cases.

The company unveiled the first clinical results of the BVS3 early detection algorithm integrated into Bora Care at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference on May 23. The aim is to reduce the average length of hospital stay, prevent morbidity, and reduce mortality in COPD patients.

From 2024, Biosency will make its BVS3 technology available to healthcare professionals for integration into the Bora Care digital medical device for remote monitoring. In order to secure and optimize the management of COPD patients, Biosency developed the Bora Care solution, which includes a platform for visualizing vital signs and a connected bracelet that measures the patient’s physiological parameters.

An initial study carried out in French hospitals (Rennes, Vannes, and Saint-Malo), the results of which were presented at the Congrès de Pneumologie de Langue Française in January 2023, identified and prioritized the vital signs of remotely monitored COPD patients and concluded that the rate of change of respiratory frequency was the most important marker in readmitted patients.

The clinical results presented at ATS go further and show that the specificity and sensitivity of the BVS3 early detection algorithm predict the occurrence of exacerbations on average three days before hospitalization in 86% of cases, with 9% false positives compared to 20% via other equivalent medical devices.

In this study, 85 COPD patients were fitted with the Bora Care device over a six-month period during which the three vital signs measured in real-time (oxygen saturation, heart rate, and respiratory rate) were analyzed and processed by the BVS3 technology.

These results will be reinforced in the coming months with additional data to obtain regulatory approval for reimbursement of the Bora Care solution by 2024. According to a release from Biosency, the Bora Care solution has already been adopted by over 160 French doctors. Based on cardio-respiratory data and the activity level measured, the BVS3 technology integrated into the platform makes it possible to visualize variations in patients’ vital signs via a predictive score and to alert health professionals when the score deteriorates so that they can adapt management and act in a targeted and preventive manner.

“By measuring three parameters simultaneously in the patient and thanks to the specificity of the predictive algorithms developed by our scientists, our remote monitoring solution now makes it possible to have a reliable prediction of exacerbations and therefore an early and adapted management of COPD patients. We have ongoing studies in other chronic respiratory diseases to demonstrate the predictive capabilities of BVS3. This opens up the possibilities of using the Bora Care solution,” says Marie Pirotais, president of Biosency, in a release.

Photo credit: Biosency