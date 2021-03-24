Nonin Medical Inc has launched two new disposable products for it’s WristOx 2 3150 wrist-worn pulse oximeter: a single-use wristband and a sensor. The new single-use accessories offer secure placement on a patient’s wrist or finger and are comfortable for extended wear for pulse oximetry and pulse rate monitoring, the company says.

The new disposable solutions are primarily used during overnight oximetry, home sleep studies, and by sleep lab clinicians. Hospitals and clinics that conduct walk tests during pulmonary rehabilitation, in any patient care modality that calls for long-term wear, or care settings that require a patient to be ambulatory, may also benefit from the single-use accessories. The WristOx 2 is compatible with a wide range of Nonin PureLight LED sensors, including the newest single-use sensor, and provides continuous, reliable SpO 2 monitoring and data recording.

“Featuring Nonin PureSAT SpO 2 technology, the WristOx 2 Bluetooth and USB models deliver fast and accurate oxygen saturation and pulse rate readings you can trust, even in challenging conditions like low perfusion and motion, regardless of skin pigmentation,” the company said in a press release.

According to the company, the new disposables offer immediate and cost-effective solutions to reduce healthcare provider and patient exposure to infectious agents like COVID-19.

“Launching the cost-effective single-use wristbands and sensors is another new high-quality solution from Nonin. We realize it’s critical to address both patient and healthcare professional needs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christine Horton, Vice President of Global Marketing. “Many areas of the global healthcare system rapidly integrated additional infection control protocols that will likely remain in place long after the pandemic. Introducing solutions that work across multiple patient populations and with the requirements of infection control protocols to help ease the burden on healthcare providers, while continuing to deliver high quality and safe care to all patients.”