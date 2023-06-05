Royal Philips and Masimo have received US Food and Drug Administration clearance allowing the activation of Regional Oximetry (O3), CO₂, and SedLine Brain Function Monitoring measurements in Philips high acuity patient monitors IntelliVue MX750 and MX850.

The latest extension of Masimo and Philips’ ongoing collaboration aims to help enable clinicians to make quick and informed decisions without the need for additional monitoring equipment.

Integrating the O3, CO₂, and SedLine advanced Masimo measurements into Philips high acuity IntelliVue MX series multi-parameter monitors can help clinicians assess and monitor blood saturation in the brain, anesthetic sedation, and patient respiratory performance all from the same monitor. The data can also be shared between monitors.

According to a release from Philips, these capabilities and metrics help care providers to act decisively while also helping to lower cost of care by providing a more holistic view of the patient from one system.

“Our work with Masimo has enabled us to forge new paths in continuous monitoring,” says Christoph Pedain, general manager, hospital patient monitoring at Philips, in a release. “We’re connecting data and technologies to help arm care providers with the robust information they need to make timely, informed care decisions for their patients.”

Since establishing a partnership to improve patient care, outcomes, and safety in 2016, Philips and Masimo have introduced a variety of advanced monitoring capabilities to select IntelliVue® MX-series multi-parameter monitors. This latest announcement reveals the expansion of O3 regional oximetry capability to Philips’ latest, high acuity MX750 and MX850 patient monitors, as well as the introduction of new SedLine Brain Function Monitoring and CO₂ measurement capabilities.

“Combining our expertise in noninvasive monitoring and signal processing technologies with Philips’ expertise in integrated patient monitoring and therapy solutions is a win-win for patients and clinicians alike,” says Jon Coleman, president of worldwide OEM sales and global health, Masimo, in a release. “We are proud that Philips has chosen to make our innovative SedLine, O3, and NomoLine technologies available to their customers. We look forward to continuing our partnership with a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of care.”

Photo caption: Masimo CO₂, O3 and Sedline measurements are now available on Philips high acuity MX750 & MX850 IntelliVue monitors

Photo credit: Royal Philips