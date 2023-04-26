GE HealthCare announced US Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of its CARESCAPE Canvas patient monitoring platform.

CARESCAPE Canvas, which has been approved for use in the EU since June 2022, is equipped with smart parameter technology that can be used for patients at all levels of acuity. The monitoring platform offers flexibility, standardization, and ease of use by leveraging micromodules that connect with standardized medical USB technology, according to a release from the company, which notes that simply adding or disconnecting cables equipped for various configurations enables more efficient care based on patient care needs.

“As patient acuity and disease trends change rapidly, adaptability in the hospital setting is becoming more important. We look for ways to improve the care experience by delivering quality clinical measurements where and when they are needed, giving care providers the information they need to make the best possible clinical decisions,” says Dr Roland Schrewe, head of PICU, University of Frankfurt, in a release. “GE HealthCare’s CARESCAPE Canvas provides a precise, standardized, and flexible patient monitoring solution that adapts to patient needs with the ease of switching out a cable.”

The company says the platform is also equipped with flexible, easy-to-configure software and interchangeable frames for advanced parameters, enabling monitoring devices to be quickly redeployed across the hospital enterprise as needed.

“This new monitoring ecosystem has the potential for a hospital to have one single unified approach to patient monitoring that can be easily tailored for each patient,” says Neal Sandy, general manager, monitoring solutions, GE HealthCare, in a release. “GE HealthCare is committed to offering flexible solutions that enable care teams to focus on the patient, not the technology. CARESCAPE Canvas’ innovative approach, where software and patient parameters can change in a very nimble manner, enable a standardized ecosystem that can adapt to changing healthcare needs.”

The CARESCAPE Canvas bedside monitor was developed and tested with the rest of GE HealthCare’s ecosystem, not only with the current devices available but also with prior versions that are used across the 100 million patients monitored by GE HealthCare devices each year.

Photo caption: CARESCAPE Canvas in the NICU

Photo credit: Business Wire