Vitalograph Inc’s Exhale podcast will air a series of special editions titled “Ask the Respiratory Therapist” that will focus on frontline healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. This special series will interview multiple RTs and PFT technicians, who will share their experiences treating COVID-19 infected patients, as well as what they expect for the future.

“These interviews of RTs and their colleagues on the frontlines say a lot about the pressure and the courage of the past 18 months. The days have been long, the breaks have been few, and the urgency has been unrelenting. The intent of these interviews is to shed some light of these medical heroes and what they endure day after day during the COVID pandemic,” the company said in a press release.

Hosted by Vitalograph’s Mark Russell and Janson Lanier, the most recent Exhale podcast interviews Kimberly Wins Koldoff, an RT working near Atlanta, Ga whose emotional message on LinkedIn described her plight and the plight of other healthcare workers at her medical center, and pleaded with the public to get vaccinated.

Koldoff: “My shifts this weekend confirmed my fears…Covid is indeed back. Today was one of the most exhausting days I’ve ever worked. I’m grieving. I’m angry. I’m scared. I’m tired. What can we do? Please consider getting vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

More information on the podcast is available at the Vitalograph website.