According to an FDA alert, Philips Respironics is recalling the V60 and V60 Plus ventilators that provide High Flow Therapy (Software Version 3.00 and Software Version 3.10) due to the risk to the patients who rely on the ventilator to provide high-flow oxygen therapy if the system pressure reaches the default maximum limit.

This can occur if the oxygen flow is partially blocked for any reason, the FDA reported. If the issue causing maximum system pressure is not resolved by the healthcare provider, the ventilator will continue to provide the patient with lower oxygen flow rate and issue a low priority alarm. This could lead to serious adverse events, including death, according to the FDA.

V60 and V60 Plus ventilators equipped with high flow therapy are used to provide patients with breathing assistance at high concentration of oxygen at a higher flow than typical oxygen therapy. These devices include a design safety mechanism limiting the amount of flow that can be delivered to a patient in situations where the system pressure reaches a default maximum pressure limit, due to a partial obstruction in the breathing circuit.

Recalled Product

V60 Plus ventilators and all V60 ventilators upgraded to enable High Flow Therapy (software version 3.00 and 3.10)

Distribution Dates: May 1, 2009 to June 2, 2021

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 16,535

Date Initiated by Firm: June 18, 2021

There have been 61 incidents, 25 injuries, and no deaths reported for this issue.

On June 18 2021, Philips Respironics sent an “Urgent Field Safety Notice” letter to all affected customers and provided the following instructions when using this device for high flow oxygen therapy: