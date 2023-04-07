Philips Respironics is recalling certain reworked DreamStation CPAP and BiPAP machines for the risk that they may deliver inaccurate or insufficient therapy.

The product being recalled is Philips Respironics DreamStation1 (Uno Remediated Devices), models REP DreamStation Auto CPAP Recert, DreamStation Auto, FR REP DreamStation Auto BiPAP, DOM-RECRT, and REP DreamStation Auto CPAP, DOM – RECRT.

1,088 of these devices were distributed from Dec. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022. This recall is for certain reworked DreamStations that were also recalled in June 2021.

According to information from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some devices were assigned incorrect or duplicate serial numbers during initial programming. This duplication can cause therapy to be delivered using the wrong prescription or factory default settings. Additionally, it may fail to deliver any therapy at all. There is no warning or indication to the user that the DreamStation is not working the way the doctor intended or prescribed.

Incorrect therapy or therapy failure may lead to several health conditions, such as respiratory failure, heart failure, serious injury, and death.

Philips has received 43 complaints about this issue. There are currently no reported injuries or deaths. The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall.

Who May be Affected

People who receive breathing support from the affected DreamStation machines

Health care providers and in-home caregivers who provide care for patients who use DreamStations for breathing support

What to Do

On Feb. 10, 2023, Philips sent affected customers and patients an Important Product Notice with the following recommendations. Products can be identified by locating the serial number of the device and verifying it against the serial numbers noted in the letter.

For Users and Patients

Continue to use the current device until a replacement device is received or until pressure changes are made by your provider on the current device.

Contact your provider to ask about getting a manual reset of pressure either remotely or in person (fastest).

For Customers