GE Healthcare is recalling Carescape R860 ventilator backup batteries, including replacement backup batteries, manufactured on or after April 1, 2019, because the batteries may run out before they are expected to do so, according to an FDA advisory.

According to the agency, if the ventilator is running on battery power only when the battery fails, ventilation could stop completely, preventing the patient from receiving oxygen and breathing support.

The Carescape R860 ventilator uses main AC power via a wall plug to operate. However, there is also a backup battery that is intended to keep the ventilator operating for a certain amount of time if a main AC power supply is not available, for example during a patient transport. Replacement backup batteries are available from the company to use when the original backup battery expires, the agency explained.

The FDA classified it as a Class I recall, and reported there have been 1,553 complaints, one injury, and no deaths associated with the use of the Carescape R860.

Carescape R860 Recall Info

Product Name: Carescape R860/Engstrom Carestation/Engstrom Pro Ventilator backup batteries and replacement backup batteries manufactured on or after April 1, 2019.

Product Model Numbers: See recall database entries: Backup batteries in CARESCAPE R860 ventilators, manufactured on or after April 1, 2019 Replacement backup batteries for CARESCAPE R860 ventilators, manufactured on or after April 1, 2019

Devices Recalled in the US: 4,222

Dates distributed: April 2, 2019, to April 18, 2022

Date Initiated by Firm: April 18, 2022

Recommendations

The FDA shared info from am April 18, 2022 Urgent Medical Device Correction letter from GE Healthcare to customers of the Carescape R860:

Perform a Battery Performance Test (described under Appendix A of the correction letter): Immediately after receiving the device correction letter Every 3 months Before using if the device has been in storage for more than 3 months

Continue to use the affected ventilators while the ventilator is connected to an AC mains power source that is supported by backup emergency power.

If use of the ventilator by battery power is necessary, for example during transport where alternative options are limited, follow standard clinical practice when it comes to administering the appropriate readily accessible alternative ventilation, such as abag-valve system.

Replace the batteries when necessary, before patient use.

Keep the ventilator connected to the AC main power source when it is not in use, even when it is in storage. This will prevent battery discharge and degradation.

Replace backup batteries at a minimum of every three years.

Complete the Medical Device Notification Acknowledgement Response form and send to [email protected] .

. Customers with questions or concerns about this recall should contact GE Healthcare Service at 1-800-437-1171 or the local service representative.

