The US FDA is warning consumers to not purchase or use Nose Slap and Soul Slap products, which are unapproved drugs marketed to promote alertness and boost energy, due to concerns they contain ammonia, according to an FDA alert.

These products are inhalants and primarily contain ammonia, the FDA says.

Inhaling ammonia can quickly lead to eye, nose, and throat irritation, coughing, and airway constriction.

FDA has received reports of adverse events such as shortness of breath, seizures, migraines, vomiting, diarrhea, and fainting from consumers after using the Nose Slap or Soul Slap products. These products may have been purchased online through the Nose Slap website.

On April 24, 2023, FDA issued a warning letter to Nose Slap LLC for marketing these unapproved drugs in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. These products have not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for their intended uses. Failure of the company to promptly correct violations may result in legal action without further notice, including, without limitation, product seizure and injunction.