The FDA today published Face Masks, Including Surgical Masks, and Respirators for COVID-19, a comprehensive new page on FDA.gov with answers to frequently asked questions about face masks, surgical masks, and respirators. 

The topics covered in this new page include:

  • The basics on face masks, surgical masks, and respirators
  • Using face masks, surgical masks, and respirators
  • Shortages of face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19
  • The Emergency Use Authorizations for face masks, surgical masks, and respirators
  • Manufacturing and importing face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19
  • Purchasing or donating face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19
  • Reporting shortages or problems with face masks, surgical masks, or respirators 

