The FDA today published Face Masks, Including Surgical Masks, and Respirators for COVID-19, a comprehensive new page on FDA.gov with answers to frequently asked questions about face masks, surgical masks, and respirators.

The topics covered in this new page include:

The basics on face masks, surgical masks, and respirators

Using face masks, surgical masks, and respirators

Shortages of face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19

The Emergency Use Authorizations for face masks, surgical masks, and respirators

Manufacturing and importing face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19

Purchasing or donating face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19

Reporting shortages or problems with face masks, surgical masks, or respirators

