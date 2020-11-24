The FDA today published Face Masks, Including Surgical Masks, and Respirators for COVID-19, a comprehensive new page on FDA.gov with answers to frequently asked questions about face masks, surgical masks, and respirators.
The topics covered in this new page include:
- The basics on face masks, surgical masks, and respirators
- Using face masks, surgical masks, and respirators
- Shortages of face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19
- The Emergency Use Authorizations for face masks, surgical masks, and respirators
- Manufacturing and importing face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19
- Purchasing or donating face masks, surgical masks, and respirators during COVID-19
- Reporting shortages or problems with face masks, surgical masks, or respirators