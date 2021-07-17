The FDA approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, according to a report from the Boston Herald.

Both new shots offer better protection against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections, as well as garden-variety ear and sinus infections.

Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot, called Vaxneuvance, for people aged 18 and up. It protects against 15 of the roughly 100 pneumococcal strains, including those most responsible for severe disease.

Merck hasn’t disclosed its shot’s price or when it will be launched.