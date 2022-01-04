The FDA approved an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA 214531) for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Solution, 0.63 mg (base)/3 mL and 1.25 mg (base)/3 mL unit-dose vials for the relief of bronchospasm in patients 2 to 12 years of age with asthma.

The approval was granted to the RiteDose Corp.

“The FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and we remain deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public,” the agency said in a news release.

According to the FDA, side effects of albuterol sulfate inhalation solution include asthma exacerbation, otitis media (middle ear infection), chest pain, and bronchitis.

