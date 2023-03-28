Vyaire Medical announced an agreement to sell its consumables business to SunMed, a North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care. The move will allow Vyaire to focus on its respiratory diagnostics and ventilation businesses, according to a press release from the company.

The Vyaire consumables portfolio encompasses airway management and operative care technology, including brands such as AirLife oxygen therapy, Vital Signs anesthesia circuits, and SuperNO2VA nasal PAP ventilation.

“This divestiture allows Vyaire to focus on its industry-leading respiratory diagnostics and ventilation businesses and accelerate our strategic growth plans,” says Gaurav Agarwal, CEO of Vyaire, in a press release. “Uniting the industry-leading Vyaire consumables portfolio with SunMed’s compatible suite of products is a win-win for both companies, as well as customers and patients, and will enhance the potential for long-term growth of the combined consumables portfolio.”

According to a press release by SunMed, the combined business will be positioned to enhance innovation, ensure reliable and predictable product supply for customers, and be a one-stop source for consumable respiratory and anesthesia medical products.

“This combination represents an exciting growth opportunity for SunMed that will strengthen our already robust core consumables business and further differentiate our ability to meet our customers’ needs,” says Hank Struik, CEO of SunMed, in a press release. “The transaction brings together two like-minded teams who share a deep commitment to quality, reliability, and continuous innovation as trusted partners to healthcare professionals. Vyaire’s respiratory and anesthesia business brings an impressive manufacturing platform, which will add to our already deep North American manufacturing presence, a strong product pipeline with some of the most trusted brands in the market, and deep relationships with customers and distributors.”

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined businesses will create a dedicated manufacturer of respiratory and anesthesia consumables. Together, the product lines will enhance the overall product offering for SunMed’s customers and patients globally, according to a press release by Vaire.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Vyaire will continue to fully manage its consumables business and products until the transaction is finalized, with full support to customers, and will work to ensure continuity for partners and suppliers. The agreement is subject to antitrust regulatory clearance in the US. Pending such regulatory clearance and fulfillment of other conditions, Vyaire anticipates closing the transaction in the coming months.