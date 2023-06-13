Vyaire Medical has appointed medical device veteran John Bibb as group chief executive officer.

Bibb has more than 20 years of experience in the medical device industry and most recently led Vyaire as chief legal officer and secretary, human resources. Bibb has worked directly with parent company Apax for more than 10 years and has extensive experience advising public and private boards of directors on quarterly operational performance, material transactions, and other business matters, according to a company release. He also played a critical role in executing the recent sale of the Vyaire Consumables business to SunMed.

“We are delighted to have someone of John’s caliber take the helm at Vyaire,” says Steven Dyson, partner at Apax, in a release. “John is a strong, transformational leader with two decades of medical device experience and a track record of success within the Vyaire organization. He is perfectly positioned to execute on our ambitious vision for the business.”

Prior to joining Vyaire, Bibb served as executive vice president, general counsel, and chief human resources officer at Acelity. In more than 15 years at Acelity, he led many key business initiatives in legal, human resources, commercial partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and the efficient delivery of shared services to multiple business units. Bibb joined Vyaire in September 2021.

“Vyaire remains focused on delivering to our customers and accelerating the strategic growth plans for our pioneering Respiratory Diagnostics and Ventilation business units,” says Bibb in a release. “I will work closely with the leaders of the Respiratory Diagnostics and Ventilation business units to meet customer needs, build on our market leadership, and create value for our employees and shareholders.”

Following the sale of the Vyaire Consumables business in early May, the company established two distinct business units with dedicated teams specializing in each industry-leading portfolio. The Vyaire leadership team will ensure cohesion across business units with a focus on efficient and effective service delivery to customers and business partners, according to a release from the company.

Photo caption: John Bibb on LinkedIn