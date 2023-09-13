SunMed, a manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has rebranded its company under the name AirLife. The company, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Europe.

The company first made mention of the branding change in a September 6 press release announcing a strategic distribution partnership with OralKleen.

The AirLife umbrella of anesthesia and respiratory therapy products includes a number of familiar brands, including Salter Labs, Ethox Medical, Ventlab, Westmed, and Vital Signs.

In June 2023, SunMed acquired the respiratory portfolio of Avanos Medical. That transaction brought in Avanos’s range closed-suction catheters, endotracheal tubes, and oral care solutions and brand names such as Ballard, Microcuff, and endOclear.

The Avanos acquisition followed SunMed’s purchase of Vyaire Medical’s respiratory and anesthesia consumables, first announced in March 2023 and completed in May 2023. That move added Vyaire’s products focused on airway management and operative care technology, including brands such as AirLife oxygen therapy, Vital Signs anesthesia circuits, and SuperNO2VA nasal PAP ventilation.

The AirLife family of brands offers a product portfolio that spans the continuum of care from first responder to home care, with safety, patient comfort, and clinical performance in mind. AirLife boasts over 1 million square feet of manufacturing, 120+ engineers and comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion, supported by a world class Quality Management System. AirLife is constantly evaluating clinically differentiated products to bring to market and strategic partnerships to support its mission of dedication to improving the quality of life.

More information is available on the company’s website.