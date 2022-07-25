Somnoware has released its Fax Intake Module, designed to transform paper-based faxing into an all-digital experience for its sleep therapy and respiratory care customers. The company says its module streamlines the fax intake process with easy-to-use functionality for patient referrals.

“Somnoware’s intake module eliminates paper processes, saves time, and reduces errors,” said Andrew Scheinbach, Somnoware Product Manager. “Manual tasks are transformed into a seamless digital workflow.”

The module enables users to send, receive, and manage patient documentation digitally—all within the platform. With an effortless setup, users establish a fax number or port an existing line to Somnoware that enables the platform to become the digital repository for inbound and outbound referral faxing. Faxes can be managed from anywhere with an internet connection.

Not only can users view and manage all faxes digitally, but they can also use multiple document layouts and split and group faxes by patient and document type. Faxes can be associated with a patient record within Somnoware, and the tools within the platform enable easy forwarding, downloading, and printing.

Managing documents within the platform is easy with actions that bucket faxed documents as completed, archived, and more. Patient data, including insurance information, can also be added to a patient chart from within the module. Patients can even be added to a waitlist for an in-lab or home sleep test. Actions are tracked for record-keeping. Contacts are stored for quick reference and data is securely stored to protect patient privacy.

“The Fax Intake Module was driven by customer demand,” said Andrew Plourde, Somnoware head of Product. “Within Somnoware’s Diagnostic and Care Management platforms, users can already streamline diagnostic and treatment workflows. Now with the Fax Intake Module, they can also digitize, organize, and streamline the fax referral process. Early adopters that are using the platform are pleased about the time they are saving by moving away from paper-based processes to an all-digital process for patient referrals.”

Somnoware is offering a free demo of the platform at its website.