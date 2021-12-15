Somnoware, a cloud-based platform for enhanced respiratory care management, today announced that it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization through a Department of Veterans Affairs sponsorship.

The designation authorizes Somnoware to work with Federal organizations and paves the way to complete the rollout of the Somnoware platform to VA Medical Centers nationwide. The assurance that the solution has undergone a rigorous approval process to meet security and risk-mitigation standards applies not only to Federal agencies but also to the healthcare system at large.

“Today, Somnoware has made Federal security requirements the de facto standard available to current and future customers,” said Subath Kamalasan, CEO of Somnoware. “There is no other respiratory care management cloud platform on the market today that meets these security standards.”

As part of the designation, Somnoware is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace, enabling public sector organizations to improve respiratory care management through workflow automation, end-to-end care management, and population risk analysis.

FedRAMP provides a pathway for the adoption and use of cloud services by the Federal Government. The program empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of Federal information. It improves customer confidence in the validity of cyber risk assessments and reduces cloud security concerns.

By receiving FedRAMP authorization, Somnoware meets the security needs of Federal agencies and makes these same standards available to the broad spectrum of healthcare organizations from independent testing facilities to enterprise hospital systems.

For physicians and researchers in university hospital systems, this means patient data for clinical decision-making is hosted in a secure environment that meets even the most stringent IT requirements. Device manufacturers, as well, now have a platform through Somnoware to host data that meets the standards of the Federal Government.

“We are here to help manufacturers make their devices and systems available to Federal Government agencies or other healthcare systems who require this level of security,” said Kamalasan.

Having previously completed SOC 2 compliance requirements in security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, FedRAMP authorization further demonstrates the company’s commitment to offering a secure platform.

“This is a milestone that signals Somnoware’s dedication to helping all healthcare providers better manage patient care using advanced and secure technology,” said Kamalasan. “We look forward to working with current and new customers including the Department of Veterans Affairs to help serve Veterans and other beneficiaries.”

As the industry’s leading respiratory healthcare management platform, Somnoware enables providers to get instant access to diagnostic test data, e-signature capability, one-click medical equipment ordering, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) compliance data, various wearable device data, and the ability to conduct end-to-end patient chronic care management. Diagnostic test centers can automate their complete workflow including scheduling at multiple centers, inventory management, automated reporting, therapy ordering, and accreditation.

Upon receiving FedRAMP authorization, companies must adopt a minimum of 325 controls based on best practices and industry standards, all of which aid the creation of an optimal customer experience.

The new FedRAMP authorization represents a powerful step towards Somnoware’s goal to be the healthcare management platform of choice for all sleep and pulmonary medicine centers.