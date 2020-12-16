CorVent Medical has signed an agreement with Siemens Healthineers for the US distribution of the CorVent Respond-19 Ventilator to their network of hospital, healthcare system, and government customers. The device received FDA authorization earlier this month.

According to CorVent Medical, the Respond-19 Ventilator complements Siemens Healthineers offering of leading-edge technology by adding reliable, critical care respiratory support that expands ventilation capacity during surges in patient volume, such as during a flu season or pandemic.

The critical care Respond-19 Ventilator is designed to expand primary respiratory support capacity with rapid and affordable deployment to treat multiple patients during surges in patient demand, according to CorVent. The system offers mandatory, assist, and spontaneous ventilation modes along with built-in safeguards to meet the individual patient’s needs. Optimized for multiple patient use, the system provides excellent infection control and out-of-the-box setup from long-term storage without ongoing service contracts or maintenance. The Respond-19 is ideal for disaster recovery or overflow ventilation needs and complements existing ventilator capacity to increase access to lifesaving respiratory support.

“Our customers have experienced the impact of COVID-19 and recognize the need for on-demand ventilation that can be pulled out of storage and swiftly put to use,” stated Dave Pacitti, Head of Americas at Siemens Healthineers. “As a leader in medical and diagnostic technology, we saw an opportunity to provide a comprehensive respiratory care solution by combining the innovative Respond-19 Ventilator with our portable x-ray technology and point-of-care blood gas solutions. We are excited to work with the CorVent team and anticipate a fruitful partnership that fills an ongoing market need.”

“This strategic agreement marks an important milestone for CorVent and positions Respond-19 as a disruptive technology that offers on-demand ventilation without costly service contracts or maintenance,” commented Richard S. Walsh, CEO of CorVent Medical. “The US is seeing a rise in COVID cases leading into flu season and many healthcare providers fear a strain on ventilator capacity. Respond-19 is designed to expand critical care ventilator capacity during these times of greatest need.”

CorVent Medical anticipates full FDA clearance of the system and CE Mark for European market access in 2021, according to a company press release.