ResMed has acquired privately-held Somnoware, a maker of respiratory and sleep care diagnostics software.

Somnoware software streamlines the processes of physicians as well as sleep and pulmonary function testing labs for diagnosing and evaluating a patient’s sleep and respiratory care test results, ordering PAP treatment equipment, setting up appointments, tracking PAP compliance, and electronically providing this information directly into a patient’s electronic health record—all from within the Somnoware platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Somnoware team to ResMed,” says ResMed sleep and respiratory care president Lucile Blaise, in a release. “We’re committed to driving wider adoption of Somnoware’s open and interoperable platform to help more people with OSA or COPD get the diagnoses and treatment solutions they need. Improving patients’ experience and health outcomes is our common goal.”

According to a release from ResMed, the Somnoware platform will remain an open platform to enable sleep labs, pulmonary function testing facilities, and physicians to view results from various testing solutions and help diagnosed patients get on to the treatment they need faster.

“We are very excited about this acquisition,” says ResMed North America general manager Bill Shoop, in a release. “Somnoware’s offering has been well received in the marketplace, and it naturally complements our ecosystem of digital solutions across the patient care pathway. Our team is excited to add Somnoware to our portfolio of solutions to help physicians, sleep labs, and HMEs drive greater efficiency and deliver better patient care.”

ResMed intends to retain all Somnoware staff, integrate its offerings into the ResMed brand and solution ecosystem, and maintain the open and device-agnostic nature of Somnoware’s offerings so end users can keep interoperating with various testing solutions and place orders for treatment devices and accessories from any supplier.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with ResMed and embark on a shared mission of guiding people toward better sleep and improved breathing. Our partnership will open new avenues to help physicians with the critical task of chronic care management,” says Subath Kamalasan, Somnoware co-founder and CEO, in a release. “Together, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering solutions that improve the health of patients with sleep disorders and other chronic respiratory diseases.”

The transaction’s financial terms are not material to ResMed’s consolidated financial results and were not disclosed. Somnoware engaged Ziegler, a national boutique investment bank, as its financial advisor and King & Spalding LLP as its legal advisor. DLA Piper served as ResMed’s legal advisor.