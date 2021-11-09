Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire Cardiologs, a France-based medical technology company focused on cardiac diagnostics using artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology.

According to a company news release, the acquisition will strengthen Philips’ cardiac monitoring and diagnostics offering with innovative software technology, electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis and reporting services.

“The acquisition of Cardiologs is a strong fit with Philips’ existing portfolio of cardiac care solutions. This includes real-time patient monitoring, therapeutic devices, telehealth and informatics for the hospital, as well as ambulatory cardiac diagnostics and monitoring solutions, that were added through the recent acquisition of BioTelemetry Inc,” Philips said in a statement. “Cardiologs will complement this offering with a vendor-neutral heart disorder screener and ECG analysis applications, based on machine learning algorithms. Developed in partnership with leading physicians, Cardiologs’ technology accelerates diagnostic reporting, decreases the occurrence of reporting errors and streamlines clinician workflow and patient care, empowering clinicians to deliver expert cardiac care faster and more efficiently. CE-marked and FDA cleared for detection of cardiac arrhythmias, Cardiologs’ technology is built on a growing database of more than 20 million ECG recordings and supported by a number of clinical publications.”

Cardiologs was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Its approximately 70 employees, largely comprising software engineers and data scientists with expertise in AI and deep learning algorithms, will join Philips and will expand the company’s continued AI-focused innovation activities together with the company’s R&D lab in Paris.