Monaghan Medical Corp and Premier Inc inked a three-year agreement, under which Monaghan will provide Premier members with respiratory devices in two categories: respiratory therapy medication delivery devices and oscillatory positive expiratory pressure/positive airway pressure devices.

Monaghan’s reputation for gold-standard medical devices aligns with Premier’s desire to drive process efficiencies and value-driven healthcare spending, according to a press release by Monaghan Medical, a manufacturer based in Plattsburgh, NY.

Monaghan and its affiliates develop and manufacture medical devices designed to improve the quality of life of patients with respiratory diseases like asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD. Monaghan’s expertise lies in product development and mechanical design, supported by an Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

Premier is healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 US hospitals and health systems and over 250,000 other providers and organizations. According to the company, it strives to deliver more for health systems, working with partners to leverage strategic insights to impact real-world results.

The company has over 3,000 negotiated contracts with leading manufacturers to ensure that customers get the healthcare products and services they need and use across all care settings.

The contract follows an agreement Monaghan announced last June to provide medication delivery and oscillatory positive expiratory pressure/positive airway pressure devices to the Children’s Hospital Association.

Children’s Hospital Association signing both categories’ agreements together at once recognizes Monaghan’s reputation for both industry-leading technology and proven clinical outcomes, the company said at the time.