Mercury Medical, a medical device manufacturer focused on airway and respiratory healthcare markets, has appointed Raymond L. Mundy as its executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. Mundy will be responsible for the continued sales growth of Mercury’s products throughout the United States and the global marketplace, according to a company news release.

Raymond L. Mundy

Mr. Mundy joins Mercury from Medtronic plc including companies that were subsequently acquired by the firm, such as Covidien during his tenure. “I am very pleased to be joining Mercury Medical as their new Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The opportunities that exist both at the company and the markets they serve are tremendous. There has never been a more critical time to ensure access to Mercury’s respiratory and airway management technologies,” said Mundy.

“We are excited to have Ray join the company at a time when, more than ever, the treatment of respiratory disease demands innovative new products and solutions. Ray is a 17-year veteran in our industry, with a diverse clinical and commercial background bringing a wealth of sales and operations expertise to our Company,” said CEO, John Gargaro, MD.

Mercury Medical is a global provider of airway and respiratory medical device systems for healthcare providers bringing a legacy of innovation, high quality lower cost solutions, and better patient outcomes. The company distributes its products into 58 countries, into critical care, neonatal, anesthesia and EMS markets.

