On Tuesday, Medline opened its new 1.2 million ft2 LEED-certified distribution center in Mebane, North Carolina during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The $103.5 million investment is among the largest medical-grade distribution centers in the southeastern United States. This center handles the distribution of thousands of medical products across the continuum of care which will have reach along the entire southeast region of the nation. Additionally, the Mebane distribution center now supports over 245 jobs for the greater Mebane region and is expected to generate $12 million in payroll to the area.

“We are excited to be welcomed as partner to Mebane and the greater Orange County,” said Paul Niederkorn, vice president of regional operations, Medline “The positioning of this distribution center in Mebane allows for Medline to best service our customers in the region. We are looking forward to building roots in Mebane and becoming a part of the community.”

Local dignitaries — including Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks, joined leaders from Orange County and Medline team members and customers during a ribbon-cutting event at the distribution Center. Major hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers in the region also took part in the event which included remarks from officials and facility tours.

“As a major provider of medical supplies across all healthcare sectors, Medline’s presence in Mebane is fostering a place for our skilled dedicated workforce and diversifying our local economy,” said Earl McKee, Vice Chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners. “This facility is not only benefitting our community, but also healthcare across North Carolina and neighboring regions, and we are eager to watch the positive impact it brings.”

The Mebane distribution center is a part of Medline’s $2+ billion Healthcare Resilience Initiative, a national, multi-year capital expenditure campaign that includes new distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and information technology upgrades to further its commitment to delivering superior customer service and improving health care services delivery. Medline will spend around $40,000 annually with local vendors for maintenance, upkeep and operations support of the Mebane distribution center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Medline and I am honored to be part of the company’s ribbon cutting celebration. Since acquiring the property, they have been engaged in the community and delivering on their promises. We look forward to growing this partnership between Mebane, Orange County, the Triangle region and Medline.” said Mayor Ed Hooks

Medline serves the nation’s top healthcare systems, operating over 50 distribution centers and 20-plus manufacturing facilities across North America.