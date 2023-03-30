Medline is celebrating the opening of its 650,000 ft2 LEED-certified distribution center in Hammond, Louisiana.

State dignitaries — including Governor John Bel Edwards and Lt. Governor William H. Nungesser — joined leaders from Tangipahoa Parish, the city of Hammond and Medline team members and customers during a ribbon-cutting event at the distribution center near the Hammond airport. Major hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers in the region also took part in the event which included remarks from officials and facility tours.

“We are grateful to Louisiana, Tangipahoa Parish and Hammond for welcoming us to this wonderful community,” said Steve Miller, Medline executive vice president of supply chain, “And we pledge to continue to be good neighbors, great corporate citizens, and real advocates for improving healthcare care delivery in this state and region.”

The $72-million site handles the distribution of thousands of individual products and devices shipped to healthcare providers across the continuum of care, such as hospitals, nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, hospices and physicians’ offices. The Hammond facility is expected to handle more than $200 million in annual orders.

“As a leading private provider of medical supplies, Medline is a fine example of how we continue to diversify the Louisiana economy with innovative industries,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Health care continues to grow as a vital economic sector, and this region’s skilled workforce and logistical advantages should serve Medline well as it supplies hospitals and nursing homes across Louisiana and neighboring states. We are happy to welcome Medline to Tangipahoa Parish.”

The Hammond distribution center is a part of Medline’s $2+ billion Healthcare Resilience Initiative, a national, multi-year capital expenditure campaign that includes new distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and information technology upgrades to further its commitment to delivering superior customer service and improving health care services delivery. Medline will spend around $300,000 annually with local vendors for maintenance, upkeep and operations support of the Hammond distribution center.

“Medline is an important piece of our economic development plans for Tangipahoa Parish,” said Robby Miller, president of Tangipahoa Parish, “Since we started working with the Medline officials over two years ago, they have been a great corporate citizen. They have delivered on what they promised. Medline and their employees are engaged in our parish, and I look forward to Medline and the endless opportunities they will bring to our community.”

“We are excited to have Medline as part of our community,” said Pete Panepinto, mayor of Hammond, “They have proven to be a great community partner and we look forward to working with Medline as they continue to grow and bring quality jobs to the area.”