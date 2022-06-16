The US Dept of Veterans Affairs (VA) has renewed a contract with Medline to be the sole distributor of nonpharmaceutical medical supplies for the VA’s Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) program. Medline will continue to deliver more than 4.5 million supplies directly to veterans’ homes, including incontinence, diabetes, wound care and enteral feeding supplies. The Dept of Veterans Affairs serves 9 million enrolled veterans each year.

“CMOP is very pleased to continue our partnership with Medline for the fulfillment and delivery of medical supplies to our nation’s Veterans,” said Rick Purko, RPh, associate chief consultant PBM/CMOP. “CMOP views this partnership as a critical service to ensure that the Veterans we serve receive supplies in a timely and accurate manner, without having to leave their home.”

“For over 20 years, Medline has consistently and effectively delivered a broad range of medical supplies to VA facilities and patients,” said Medline Vice President, Government Chris Powers, a U.S. Navy veteran. “We are honored to support veteran patient care, and take seriously our role in ensuring the timely delivery of vital supplies.”

Through the CMOP program, supply prescriptions are sent to Medline, which in turn distributes the products directly to veteran homes from the company’s Tracy, California facility or newly opened 1.2 million square foot facility in Southaven, Mississippi. The strategic locations of these facilities help to minimize shipping costs for the VA and shipping times for veteran patients.

“Medline has consistently invested in new technology, as well as innovative processing, packaging and shipping capabilities, to ensure efficiencies, cost-effective deliveries and secure patient data,” said Powers. “And we’ll continue to reevaluate our products and processes, as needed, to ensure optimal patient care.”

In addition to the Dept of Veterans Affairs CMOP contract, Medline also has a separate, ongoing contract to provide medical and surgical supplies to VA hospitals and medical centers.

Barbara Schmidt, Medline CMOP market director, said Medline is “focused on the standardization of contracted products, while helping to ensure that patients can access the same products in the hospital and at home. We understand the need for consistency in the continuum of care.”