Dräger and Breas Medical have entered into an agreement to provide long-term acute care (LTAC) and skilled nursing facilities (SNF) in the US with access to both Dräger and Breas Medical mechanical ventilator technologies, according to a Dräger press release.

Both Dräger and Breas Medical offer solutions specifically designed to address the challenges faced by many LTACs and SNFs, most notably the complexity and costs associated with caring for chronically ill patients after requiring mechanical ventilation following intensive care. This new agreement with Breas Medical, effective January 6, 2021, will extend the reach of high quality ventilation, along with the company’s unparalled service and support, into these and other non-acute settings.

“In an effort to reduce costs, the care of stable but chronically ill patients is increasingly being pushed from the hospital out to extended care settings with many of these patients relying on mechanical ventilation,” said Dräger Senior Vice President of Sales, Hospital Solutions, Steve Menet. “Administrators at these alternative care facilities continue to deliver quality care with limited resources. This distribution agreement with Breas Medical offers a more comprehensive solution with the combined goals of positively impacting patient and financial outcomes.”

“Quality and patient comfort are Breas’ top priority; we put great focus into these core values using innovation in all of our devices. This agreement with Dräger will improve the experience for patients, operators and clinicians while creating more effective access and support for Breas ventilators in the LTAC and SNF markets,” said Chris Southerland, General Manager of Commercial Operations, Americas Region at Breas Medical. “Dräger is known throughout the healthcare industry and respiratory community for its state-of-the art mechanical ventilation technology. We are proud to partner with Dräger in their efforts to care for more clinically complex patients.”