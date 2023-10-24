Caire Inc, a manufacturer of oxygen therapy and cardiorespiratory diagnostic equipment, has opened a new Global Service Headquarters in Canton, Ga, near its primary manufacturing hub north of Atlanta.

The move by the company is designed to advance long-term plans to enhance service and support for home and durable medical equipment providers, according to a release from the company.

The 29,500-square-foot Canton facility will provide rapid servicing of equipment, as well as fulfillment of specialty service parts and accessories for Caire respiratory and specific AirSep brand commercial products. The site has 20 employees, inclusive of the company’s US-based technical service team which primarily supports respiratory product customers and end users.

The opening, combined with the recent expansion of Caire’s Authorized Service Network to 23 locations nationwide, is expected to streamline how customers receive critical support to equip their technical service teams with the products they need and also maintain equipment fleets more efficiently.

“As we navigated the challenges of the pandemic, we discovered there was an opportunity to improve the efficiency of our service and support infrastructure. By separating our after-market support from our manufacturing facility, we have the ability to improve the quality and efficiency of after-market service, and at the same time we can leverage the national footprint and expertise of our Authorized Service Network to serve our customers closer to home which is a win-win for everyone,” says Barry Hassett, chief commercial officer, at Caire in a release.

Caire’s Authorized Service Network, focused on in-warranty product repairs, includes Altra Services Professionals, Oxygen Sales & Service Inc, Quality Biomedical, and Repair Authority. These providers offer convenient physical locations and multi-state pick-up and delivery services as an added benefit to customers.

“The organizations that make up our Authorized Service Networks have been essential partners in supporting the nation’s largest medical equipment providers during a period of serving a large and ever-growing population of oxygen patients. Through our partnership, Caire’s customers have a wider pool of service professionals that can shorten lead times and deliver potential savings on shipping and freight,” says Lanier Hogan, global parts and service manager, in a release.

Illustration 107825131 © Cgracer | Dreamstime.com