Caire has expanded its company’s Authorized Service Center network with the addition of Quality Biomedical, a nationwide provider of fleet management services, and specialists in respiratory equipment maintenance and repair.

Through this new agreement, the Boulder, CO-based company will support Caire customers with in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs, which are critical to support the needs of home medical equipment (HME) providers and other major healthcare institutions, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, long-term acute care, and other providers across the country.

In addition to stationary and portable oxygen concentrators, Quality Biomedical repairs Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) devices, ventilators, and more.

Founded in 2004, Quality Biomedical has grown to a nationwide footprint of eight locations including: its headquarters in Boulder; Allentown, PA; Cartersville, GA; Dallas, TX; Fresno, CA; Fort Wayne, IN; Maryland Heights, MO; and Pinellas Park, FL.

“We never forget there is a patient behind every piece of equipment. This is at the core of our values at Quality Biomedical,” said Jim Worrell, Quality Biomedical Chief Commercial Officer. “We leverage our national footprint and advanced technology infrastructure to work more efficiently than the competition and create operational efficiency and reduced costs for our customers. It also helps us achieve a fast turnaround of customer’s equipment so they can focus on what matters — patient care and service.”

Quality Biomedical runs 26 trucks serving 45 states with free pick-up and delivery. Customers who wish to ship defective equipment directly to any of the eight Quality Biomedical service centers should contact them directly to discuss the details of this option.

“Quality Biomedical’s commitment to excellent service and national footprint will make a meaningful impact on how HMEs and DMEs experience service and access updates throughout the repair process,” said Lanier Hogan, Caire Global Technical Service Manager. “Working together, we can offer expanded customer support to providers as they navigate the ever-changing challenges of the healthcare environment.”

Quality Biomedical, joins Altra Services Professionals, Oxygen Sales & Service, Inc., ReOx Medical Services, and Repair Authority in supporting Caire equipment as part of the Authorized Service Center network in the United States. These sites complement Caire’s new Global Service Headquarters in Canton, GA.