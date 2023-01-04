Oxygen delivery leader Caire Inc (through its parent company NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd) has finalized its acquisition of MGC Diagnostics Holdings Inc, adding the company’s portfolio of noninvasive cardiorespiratory diagnostic systems and accessories.

This acquisition strengthens Caire’s position and focus on diagnostic technologies and expands its expertise in serving patients throughout the progression of pulmonary disease, the company says.

“This acquisition provides the means of serving the patient in a more holistic way—improving their quality of care throughout their entire journey. With MGC, we address the needs of patients early in the progression of pulmonary disease with a proven portfolio of equipment that addresses awareness and diagnostic tools for the healthcare provider and clinician. After diagnosis, CAIRE’s oxygen therapy portfolio, which covers the entire continuum of care, can be leveraged to manage the patient’s disease and ensure the best possible quality of life. This is a win for Caire, but most importantly the patient, and quality respiratory care everywhere.” said Earl Lawson, Caire president and CEO. “We also expect to leverage Caire’s well-established global distribution and manufacturing footprint to expand patient access to this expanded set of solutions.”

Caire announced its intent to acquire MGC in late November 2022.

Established in 1977, MGC is the number two player globally in the cardiorespiratory diagnostics sector with facilities in St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as Belgium, Germany, France, and Australia.

“The MGC team is excited about Caire’s acquisition of MGC. The additional resources that CAIRE and its parent NGK Spark Plug Co offer will enable the MGC business to accelerate its plans for expansion and growth to better serve respiratory patients around the globe. These plans include continued strengthening of the product portfolio and improved access in current and new markets,” said Todd Austin, MGC CEO.

caire mgc diagnostics