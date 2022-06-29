McArthur Medical Sales will distribute the Breas Medical Vivo 1-2-3 family of bilevel devices and accessories in Canada, according to a joint press release.

The Vivo 1-2-3 product family are bilevel ventilators offering both noninvasive and invasive (Vivo 3 only) ventilation for non-dependent patients with chronic breathing insufficiency. The devices feature a built-in humidifier with heated wire circuit, a comprehensive set of modes with auto-EPAP and high-flow nasal cannula therapy, and SpO 2 monitoring.

“Breas is thrilled to partner with McArthur Medical Sales to bring Vivo technology to the Canadian marketplace. We could not image working with a stronger, trusted, and successful partner to support Canadian clinicians and patients with Breas Vivo technology.” Said Chris Southerland, General Manager, Breas Americas.

McArthur Medical is pleased to be partnering with Breas Medical and providing their innovative technology to support patient needs across the country. “The Vivo product family is going to allow for significant clinical advancement in bi-level therapy; our highly skilled team of clinicians are looking forward to introducing Vivo to the Canadian healthcare system. The Breas line of products will enhance patient outcomes”. Said Frank Fiorenza, Product Development and National Sales Manager, McArthur Medical Sales.



About Breas Medical

Breas Medical was founded in Gothenburg, Sweden in 1991 and has provided innovative respiratory medical device products to the global market for over 30 years. Breas has long been known for its Swedish design, reliable technology, and ease of use. Breas offers a comprehensive line of respiratory medical devices in Homecare Life Support Ventilation and Non-Invasive Ventilation, Airway Clearance, and CPAP treatment. Engineered in our founding Swedish and USA offices, Breas delivers leading edge innovations that can provide patient comfort and mobility needed to improve their quality of life.

About McArthur Medical Sales

McArthur Medical Sales is a family-owned and operated distributor and manufacturer of medical equipment. Founded in 1984, McArthur Medical has built a reputation as an industry leader in medical equipment sales. Bringing on this new partnership with Breas Medical will further enhance its reputation and add to its already-robust product offering.