3B Medical has hired Katherine Royster as vice president of Sales and Marketing. In this role, Royster will execute 3B’s marketing and sales strategy in the US market and lead its independent sales representatives across the country.

Dave MacDougall, the Chief Operating Officer at 3B Medical said, “We are fortunate to have Katherine join the Company’s senior leadership team as we continue to successfully launch new innovative products and expand our footprint into new markets for our three product lines of Sleep, Oxygen and Disinfection. Her experience and skills align well with our focus on continued growth of the Company.”

Royster joins 3B with over two decades of experience in the sleep and respiratory Industry. As a member of the SimplyGo Mini Product Launch Team, Royster served as the Senior Marketing Manager for Oxygen Therapy at Philips in North America. Working closely with the field sales organization, she was responsible for generating marketing materials, sales training programs, and creating innovative customer programs.

Prior to Philips, Royster served in progressive roles in sales, sales management, marketing and sales training for various national and regional DME companies, including Apria and Air Products Healthcare. Royster has managed large inside and outside sales organizations, as well as built sales training and customer service training programs from the ground up for both new and existing employees.