3B Medical Inc has appointed Tom Pontzius as company president effective October 1, 2021.

According to 3B Medical, Pontzius has over 35 years of experience in healthcare manufacturing and distribution. He most recently served as leader of Industry Affairs and Business Development at Philips, where he was employed for over 12 years in various leadership roles. Throughout his career, Pontzius has held various roles supporting various customers from hospitals and skilled nursing facilities to home health care and home medical equipment providers. His experience in sales, marketing, operations, manufacturing, and distribution will be critical, 3B Medical says, as the company continues to grow and innovate in the healthcare and consumer health areas.

“Tom’s leadership, knowledge of the industry and strategic thinking will allow 3B Medical to continue to grow and achieve its objectives.” said Alex Lucio, founder of 3B Medical. “His patient and customer first approach align well with 3B Medical’s mission. Adding valuable knowledge around the chronic diseases and treatment along with his proven ability to build scale allows 3B Medical to continue to build on its fast-growing businesses. We look forward to Tom’s leadership in continuing to build a world-class organization.”

“3B Medical has been a leading company in the industry and continues to innovate and offer solutions to meet the demands of patients and providers,” said Pontzius.“ The proven products, the people at the company and the goals and objectives of the company align with my experience and skills. I look forward to building upon an already solid business with the executive leadership team and the dedicated associates at 3B Medical.”