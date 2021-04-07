3B Medical was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Healthcare Companies to Watch. This recognition targets businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020, according to the company.

3B Medical reports the awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

“3B Medical is honored to receive this award from The Startup Weekly. Winning this award is a testament to the 3B Team’s passion for distributing, developing, and manufacturing high-quality, innovative products that respiratory patients and consumers appreciate in an unprecedented time of need and that promote overall health and wellness via 3B’s disinfection, sterilization, and sanitization products, which are weapons in the fight against COVID-19. We are grateful for our customers’ support and enthusiasm for our high-quality products in each of our three product lines: sleep, oxygen, and disinfection. We are committed to expanding into new markets with our products and bringing new products in our pipeline to market that meet the needs of consumers, with a focus on quality, comfort, and safety.” Justin Smith, CEO of 3B Medical.

“This year’s award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees,” said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.