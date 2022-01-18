Respiratory healthcare organizations have issued a joint statement on the implications of Big Tobacco company Philip Morris International’s acquisition of Vectura, a medication delivery technology company.

The joint statement — issued by the American Thoracic Society, The European Respiratory Society, International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases, Asian Pacific Society of Respirology, Asociación Latino Americana De Tórax, the Global Initiative for Asthma — expresses alarm that medication delivery technology may now be used to deliver tobacco and nicotine.

The organizations have also issued a ban on employees of tobacco-owned companies from publishing papers in their journals or presenting at future meetings, and other restrictions.

Read the statement below.



As healthcare organizations focused on respiratory health, our missions demand that we actively address those actions which could contribute to an increase in lung disease and risk to individual and community health. We collectively objected to and campaigned against the highly unethical and inappropriate takeover of an inhaled medicines company by a tobacco company. Despite our best efforts, we are terribly disappointed that shareholders, regulators, and the UK government allowed this acquisition to be approved. This is just the latest example of tobacco companies diversifying into health care and we are very concerned about the implications for patients, scientists, and doctors.

We are especially alarmed that technology currently used to deliver drugs to treat respiratory diseases will now be used to more efficiently deliver tobacco companies’ harmful and addictive products that cause such diseases. This takeover is a dark episode for lung health and health in general and should not be repeated in the future. Tobacco products remain the leading cause of preventable death and disease worldwide. The profits, practices and power of the tobacco industry remain the biggest barriers to change. Past scientific misconduct by the industry has sown justifiable mistrust on the part of respiratory researchers and clinicians. Unified as a community, our organizations will continue to strenuously oppose future acquisitions of healthcare companies by the tobacco industry.

Thus, we give official notice that our organizations and members cannot condone new interactions and links with any company wholly owned by a tobacco company such as Phillip Morris International. This is in accordance with our rules, ethical codes, and the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (the UN Tobacco Control Treaty) guidance.

Specifically: