The American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians, and the American Lung Association are partnering to sponsor a scholar in pulmonary and critical care medicine in the prestigious Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program (AMFDP). Developed to increase the number of faculty from historically marginalized backgrounds pursuing careers in medicine, dentistry, or nursing, the AMFDP invites applicants to apply each year to help shape medicine into a more equitable, more accessible practice.

Together, the ATS, the American Lung Association, and CHEST will provide funding for awards of $420,000 over four years to support pulmonary/critical care medicine scholars, according to a joint press release.

The call for applications is now open and the deadline is March 16, 2022.

“I am immensely proud to be leading an initiative that has continued to help shape the careers of so many physician-scientists in such a meaningful way,” said David Wilkes, MD, National Director of the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and a member of the ATS and CHEST. “That these three highly-respected respiratory societies are joining efforts to help fulfill the AMFDP’s mission speaks volumes about their commitment as allies and influencers in the quest to eliminate lung health disparities. This is a model for other specialty societies to collaborate on addressing disparities.”

“Health equity is woven into the fabric of the ATS,” said ATS President Lynn Schnapp, MD, ATSF. “And, partnering with our peers in the pulmonary and critical care space is a wonderful opportunity to advance our shared goal of cultivating the next generation of leaders in health access and equity.”

“The American Lung Association has historically funded researchers at the beginning of their careers, helping to build the foundation for the next great group of leaders,” said Albert Rizzo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for the Lung Association. “It is critical to the advancement of lung health and the care of patients to have physicians and scientists from diverse backgrounds, so we are honored to provide support for these individuals and increase diversity in pulmonary medicine.”

“In the context of an increasingly diverse population, it is more important than ever that our patients have confidence and trust in those who care for them, something that will be easier to develop as we diversify our workforce,” said CHEST President David Schulman, MD, MPH, FCCP. “CHEST is incredibly excited to be working with the American Lung Association, the American Thoracic Society, and the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program to fund training for individuals who have been traditionally underrepresented in medicine as they pursue careers in pulmonary and critical care medicine.”