The COPD Foundation has promoted Ruth Tal-Singer, PhD, to president & CEO. Dr. Tal-Singer has served as the organization’s president & chief scientific officer since 2020.

“The board eagerly endorses Ruth’s career progression to CEO in recognition of the vital role she’s played in transforming the Foundation into a collaborative patient-centered research, education, global community outreach advocacy organization focused on delivering the Founders’ vision on prevention and early diagnosis and treatment of chronic lung disease,” said James Crapo, MD, COPD Foundation Board Chair.

Tal-Singer joined the Foundation as a consultant in the role of Chief Scientific Strategy Officer in 2019 and assumed the role of President & Chief Scientific Officer in 2020. Tal-Singer is an internationally recognized expert and leader in respiratory research and the development of therapeutics.

“During Ruth’s time as the Foundation’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, she designed and deployed COPD360Net®, a digital health and therapeutics accelerator network to advance and implement new treatments. She also brought strategic partners to the Foundation for novel research initiatives and championed patient-centric research during the COVID-19 pandemic to understand the needs of the patient, caregiver, and health care professional in supporting people with COPD and other lung diseases,” added Byron Thomashow, MD, COPD Foundation Chief Medical Director.

This past year, Tal-Singer shaped the Foundation’s patient-centric research agenda, guided the expansion of the Foundation’s mission, and increased the awareness and importance of bronchiectasis and NTM lung disease internationally. Her vision led to the creation of World Bronchiectasis Day, July 1, Tal-Singer’s idea to raise global awareness for the under-researched and under-represented bronchiectasis disease, in partnership with 20 other global patient advocacy, academic, and research organizations.

“With Ruth at the helm, the Foundation has increased the depth and breadth of expertise within leadership and medical, scientific, and operational teams this past year, focusing on increasing the Foundation’s capabilities in research and drug development, business development, and industry awareness, and fundraising. We can’t wait to see what she’ll bring next,” Dr. Crapo added.

Before joining the Foundation, Tal-Singer was Vice President of Respiratory Medical Innovation R&D Value Evidence & Outcomes and Senior Fellow at GSK Pharmaceuticals. During her career with GSK, she led many projects that resulted in new insights which brought new treatments to the clinic. Her expertise and connection to the Foundation grew from her passion for research and support for the lung health community.

With her new appointment, Tal-Singer conferred the global role of Chief Scientific Officer to Bruce Miller, PhD, at the Foundation.