RxCap Inc will integrate the Zephyrx cloud spirometry platform will be integrated into RxCap Inc’s remote monitoring platform, enabling its customers to monitor the lung function of their patients and members with serious pulmonary conditions.

RxCap supports healthcare enterprises in developing customized remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs with a modular suite of enablement software, APIs, and prescription adherence devices. By partnering with RxCap, enterprises can quickly build revenue-generating RPM programs that integrate with their existing care workflows and provide seamless experiences for their patients and members.

Zephyrx, a health information technology innovator, has quickly become an industry leader in cloud spirometry solutions for providers, clinical trials, and RPM partners. Zephyrx Gateway is a simple plug-n-play solution for partner integration. Partners have the option to utilize the existing Zephyrx-branded platform, or implement their own branding with a white-label option.

“Zephyrx has built an impressive portfolio of solutions targeting numerous disease states. We’re proud that our customizable remote care platform can enable our strategic partners to amplify their domain expertise and develop new ways to deliver more effective and easy-to-use care for the patients”, said Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap.

Mike DiCesare, President and Co-founder of Zephyrx, adds “Spirometry is not only an important diagnostic test for diseases like COPD, ALS, Cystic Fibrosis and Asthma, but it is also used to regularly monitor these patients for proactive care management and timely intervention. Imagine what you can do with medication adherence data from RxCap’s devices combined with our real-time pulmonary function test data to improve patient outcomes. We are thrilled to be working with RxCap.”