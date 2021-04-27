Vitalograph has released a new generation Pneumotrac spirometer in the United Kingdom, along with its upgraded Spirotrac 6 Software. In addition, the company launched a new website for US customers.

Pneumotrac

Combined with Spirotrac PC software, the Pneumotrac spirometer is a powerful tool for respiratory diagnosis of both adults and pediatrics, the company says. Users can capture reliable test results immediately with the device’s precise and durable measuring technology, which is extremely accurate and stable over time.

Compliant with the 2019 ATS/ERS spirometry standards, Pneumotrac connects to a PC via USB and can easily connect to your Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system to streamline clinical workflow.

Features include: highly accurate, robust, and stable Fleisch flow measuring technology with no moving parts; support for full-feature spirometry testing and bronchodilator responsiveness testing with over 50 available parameters; low running costs and no need for costly disposable sensors, turbines, adaptors, or flow tubes.

Spirotrac 6 Software

Vitalograph’s Spirotrac 6 PC software is compliant with 2019 ATS/ERS spirometry guidelines and meets international guidelines on accuracy and reporting. The software includes a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) option with detailed results based on the University of Glasgow interpretation algorithm.

A new user interface provides advanced quality control feedback for rapid testing and the device connects to electronic medical record (EMR) systems.

Features include: full-feature spirometry testing and bronchodilator responsiveness testing with over 50 available parameters; instant quality feedback using the latest 2019 ATS/ERS spirometry grading, test/session acceptability, usability, and repeatability criteria; and the latest global lung function initiative (GLI) predicted equations with lower limit of normal (LLN), %Pred and Z-scores for accurate assessment of abnormality.

Vitalograph Unveils New US Website

In addition to its UK product releases, Vitalograph recently launched a new website for US customers, which includes a more user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, according to the company.

Vitalograph created the site with the customer in mind, the site includes many new features and information on respiratory diagnostic devices, medical equipment, clinical trial services and medical research papers for the respiratory community.

Users can find clinical trials data, reference paper resources, clinical practice guidelines, reimbursement code information, and all Vitalograph product info, and more.