Vitalograph has released the micro, its smallest most portable spirometer that offers exceptional test accuracy and has a large touchscreen for real-time test guidance and results interpretation.

The sleek and compact design of the micro is perfect for mobile testing: it features a 325-test subject memory, and Bluetooth connectivity for effortless communication with other devices and healthcare apps. It also has an optional detachable flowhead, which makes it even easier to view data during testing and is an effective option for creating distance between subject and tester, if required.

The micro offers multiple spirometry testing options, such as FVC, SVC and bronchodilator responsiveness, all in compliance with ATS/ERS 2019 Guidelines.

“The micro brings Vitalograph’s quality and test accuracy to a device that is much smaller and more portable than ever before,” said Andy Roebuck, micro product manager. “It is affordably priced and extremely simple to use, and that helps to bring high-quality spirometry to more healthcare professionals and their patients.”



