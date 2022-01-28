The Alpha Spirometer, a new spirometer and printer from Vitalograph Inc, is now available in the United States, according to a company news release.

The next-generation Alpha Spirometer with integrated printer, is a lightweight, highly-portable, all-in-one desktop spirometer for accurate respiratory diagnosis of both adult and pediatric patients. Users can capture reliable test results immediately with Alpha’s Fleisch measuring technology, which is extremely accurate and stable over time.

“Designed for testing on the go, remotely, or in a clinic, the Alpha is the ultimate desktop spirometry solution,” Vitalograph says. The device is compliant with 2019 ATS/ERS spirometry guidelines, which ensures that all respiratory diagnostics carried out are in line with international standards for accuracy and reporting.

“It is very exciting and great timing to have another next generation product available just as many healthcare sites are looking to reopen spirometry testing in the wake of the pandemic,” said Troy Pridgeon, Vitalograph’s executive vice president of Sales & Operations for North America. “COVID has kept patients with lung diseases and those that work around known respiratory hazards untested for as long as two years in some cases. The Alpha is a great solution to catch that up and help ensure that one health crisis doesn’t create another.”

Features of the New Alpha include:

Meets 2019 ATS/ERS standardization of spirometry guidelines.

7” high resolution touch screen and new user interface.

Supports full feature spirometry testing and bronchodilator responsiveness testing with over 50 available parameters.

Highly accurate, robust, and stable Fleisch flow measuring technology with no moving parts.

Integrated thermal printer.

Low running costs & environmentally friendly: no need for costly disposable sensors, turbines of flow tubes.

Test safely and save both time and money, by using Vitalograph Bacterial Viral Filters (BVF) with validated cross-contamination efficiency >99.999%, protecting the device, patient, and operator.

Real-time curves and new incentive animations encourage optimal subject performance.

Instant quality feedback using the latest test/session acceptability, usability, and repeatability criteria.

HL7 and GDT integration to your EMR via Vitalograph Connect

5 Year Warranty and SpiroTutor™, the new online training resource for clinicians included.

More information on the Alpha is available at Vitalograph’s website.

Vitalograph Alpha Spirometer from Vitalograph on Vimeo.