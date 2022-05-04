VitalFlo has partnered with Vitalograph to provide smart respiratory health monitoring through Vitalograph’s range of remote monitoring spirometry devices, according to a company announcement. The partnership enables patients to perform reliable lung function tests anytime, anywhere as a critical element in the ongoing management of their respiratory health.

“For us, the key characteristics we look for in spirometry devices are accuracy, ease of use, and affordability,” said Luke Marshall, CEO of VitalFlo. “With nearly 60 years experience, Vitalograph is a great fit for us as we strive to bring lung function testing and monitoring to the patient.”

Using VitalFlo’s innovative digital healthcare platform, Vitalograph’s range of remote monitoring solutions enable clinical teams to provide proactive and routine management of respiratory diseases and conditions. This in turn improves the quality of life of those affected and empowers respiratory healthcare professionals to perform their job to the best of their abilities, and to better manage resources.

Executive Vice President of Vitalograph’s Sales & Operations for North America, Troy Pridgeon added: “This is a very exciting opportunity to work with VItalFlo because they see healthcare as a connected whole. A digitally transformed space helping patients and healthcare workers to manage and prevent illness more quickly, conveniently, and seamlessly. Vitalograph is proud to include our devices for respiratory monitoring into this impressive digital healthcare system.”