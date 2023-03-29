Switzerland-based IMT Analytics released the latest update to its CITREX H5 software, version 4.13.

One of the most significant updates is the release of a new app to test the Monnal T75 ventilator from Air Liquide, allowing for seamless integration with the CITREX H5 device. Additionally, the apps for the Monnal T40/50 and T60 ventilators have been updated, providing more compatibility and functionality.

This update also gives users the convenience of an embedded web server via WLAN network.

“We understand the importance of having reliable and efficient equipment, and our latest software update aims to provide just that,” says IMT Analytics in an email announcing the update.

How to get the new software update:

Download the update file from IMT Analytics’ website and copy it onto a USB flash drive.

Switch on the CITREX H5 and connect the USB flash drive.

Go to menu, about, select “software update,” and follow the instructions on the screen.

The CITREX H5 mobile gas flow analyzer for medical technicians, independent service providers, anesthesia, and respiratory equipment manufacturers can be used to test a range of medical devices, such as respiratory and anesthesia devices, oxygen flow meters, pressure gauges, and suction devices. With its embedded web server feature, users can view and download test reports from their web browsers.