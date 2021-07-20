The Massachusetts-based medical device company Dale Medical Products has created a virtual space to give medical professionals the opportunity to learn about Dale products in a simulated setting.

When visiting the Virtual Dale Medical Center, users can enter rooms by specialty to see products that are available for clinicians and their patients. Users can move around the room to view product videos and other information relevant to each care setting, see products on patients for contextual learning, view 3-D product renderings and video presentations.

“Dale is proud to be among the leaders in the medical device manufacturing industry to deploy this technology. The Virtual Dale Medical Center will enable users to view and handle our products in simulated care settings” John Brezack, president of Dale, says in a statement. He continues, “The Virtual Dale Medical Center will empower our customers to see how our products can help care for patients and contribute to improved clinical outcomes. They can also view 3-D models of the products and request additional training and information.”