An update of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) clinical practice guidelines was recently published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The new guideline reviews the progression of pulmonary fibrosis in adult patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).

Notably, the updated guideline does not include a recommendation for or against genomic classifier testing for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommendations and updates were developed by a committee of multidisciplinary experts in ILD, methodologists, and patient representatives, who conducted systematic reviews and issued evidence-based recommendations utilizing the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach.

The recommendation that TBLC be regarded as an acceptable alternative to surgical lung biopsy for making a histopathologic diagnosis in patients with ILD of undetermined type was a conditional recommendation based on “very low-quality evidence.” This recommendation also includes the stipulation that TBLC be done in medical centers that have experience in performing and interpreting TBLC — thus emphasizing the importance of the chosen facility and of the clinician’s experience in performing the TBLC and interpreting the samples. In explaining this update, the guideline authors noted that TBLC is less invasive and less costly than SLB; however, guideline authors also cautioned that TBLC may not be appropriate for all patients.