An update of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) clinical practice guidelines was recently published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The new guideline reviews the progression of pulmonary fibrosis in adult patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).
The guideline update was developed collaboratively by the American Thoracic Society, European Respiratory Society, Japanese Respiratory Society, and Asociación Latinoamericana de Tórax. The updated guideline includes:
- A conditional recommendation to regard transbronchial lung cryobiopsy (TBLC) as an alternative to surgical lung biopsy (SLB) for IPF in certain circumstances.
- Conditional recommendations against antacid medication and antireflux surgery for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- New diagnostic criteria for progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF).
- A conditional recommendation for treatment of PPF with nintedanib.
- A recommendation for additional research into pirfenidone as a potential treatment for PPF.
Notably, the updated guideline does not include a recommendation for or against genomic classifier testing for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Recommendations and updates were developed by a committee of multidisciplinary experts in ILD, methodologists, and patient representatives, who conducted systematic reviews and issued evidence-based recommendations utilizing the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach.
The recommendation that TBLC be regarded as an acceptable alternative to surgical lung biopsy for making a histopathologic diagnosis in patients with ILD of undetermined type was a conditional recommendation based on “very low-quality evidence.” This recommendation also includes the stipulation that TBLC be done in medical centers that have experience in performing and interpreting TBLC — thus emphasizing the importance of the chosen facility and of the clinician’s experience in performing the TBLC and interpreting the samples. In explaining this update, the guideline authors noted that TBLC is less invasive and less costly than SLB; however, guideline authors also cautioned that TBLC may not be appropriate for all patients.