Amoxicillin was not clinically effective in children with uncomplicated chest infections, according to research findings published in the Lancet.

The double-blind trial included 432 children (median age, 3.2 years; 46% female) who presented to primary care in England with acute uncomplicated lower respiratory tract infections.

Patients in the study had symptoms for less than 21 days. The study investigators randomly assigned patients to receive either 50 mg/kg/day amoxicillin (n=221) or placebo oral suspension (n=211) for 7 days.

During the treatment period, the researchers evaluated the duration of symptoms rated moderately bad or worse for up to 28 days or until resolution of symptoms occurred. Symptoms were assessed with a validated diary.