ResMed has promoted Lucile Blaise to president of sleep & respiratory care.

Blaise, currently ResMed's vice president of sleep & respiratory care for Western Europe, has more than 25 years' experience in medical device sales, marketing, finance, and business development. With ResMed since 2006, she has led her team's efforts with industry and public partners to establish payer market access and reimbursements for digital health telemonitoring in France and Belgium, is an outspoken advocate for real-world evidence and applying it to value-based healthcare systems. Blaise is also dedicated to maintaining patient data privacy and security, according to a release. Blaise has served for 6 years on the board of Snitem, a medtech association in France, and was elected its president in June 2022. She has also served on the board of MedTech Europe since 2020. "I'm thrilled that Lucile—one of Europe's leading champions of digital health innovation and adoption, as well as data privacy and security—has accepted this promotion to lead ResMed's global Sleep & Respiratory Care business," says ResMed CEO Mick Farrell, in a release. "Throughout her 16 years at ResMed and over 25 years in the medtech industry, Lucile has been a key player in improving chronic disease treatment for millions of people with sleep apnea and respiratory insufficiency, as well as supporting physicians, providers, and healthcare systems across Europe, and beyond, through evidence-based decision making. Lucile is committed to collaboration across the company, and the industry, and always places the needs of the patient first. She exemplifies the deep bench of innovative, accomplished leaders across ResMed, bringing in-depth market knowledge, customer insight, and commercial skills to our CEO operations leadership team, as together we continue to transform our business and the market through digital health."

Sleep Disordered Breathing and Heart Health

An estimated 25% of people who use a pacemaker to maintain a regular heart rhythm also have sleep apnea. This suggests there may be a close relationship between sleep apnea and arrhythmias. Treating sleep apnea has also helped reverse or reduce the incidence of arrhythmias, which means that sleep apnea is a likely cause of arrhythmia in some people. People with heart disease also experience sleep apnea in greater proportions. This means it's likely that some people with sleep apnea may have already had some heart problems. Sleep apnea can worsen this damage which can further increase someone's risk of abnormal heart rhythms.

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Apnimed Sleep Apnea Drug Candidate AD109