Transcend Inc recently introduced Transcend Micro, a CPAP that weighs under a half pound and measures less than four inches.

“When we designed the new Transcend Micro, we didn’t want to simply introduce another portable CPAP. We challenged ourselves to deliver a CPAP device that reflects the lifestyle and preferences of today’s users,” says William Brown, chief financial officer at Transcend, in a release. “Small, portable, convenient, customizable, and smart are benefits and features most people want from their device. The new Transcend Micro checks all those boxes, from the smooth design to add-on accessories and smart features such as the Bluetooth functionality that allows users to track their sleep therapy data via a mobile app.” Read more here.

Sunosi improves cognitive function in obstructive sleep apnea patients

Sunosi (solriamfetol), a drug marketed by Axsome Therapeutics Inc, met the primary endpoint in the “SHARP” study and significantly improved cognitive function as compared to placebo in cognitively impaired patients with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Sunosi was compared to placebo using the Digit Symbol Substitution Test subtest of the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (DSST RBANS), as well as using patient-reported measures of cognitive function. In the study, Sunosi replicated previous findings by significantly reducing excessive daytime sleepiness symptoms as compared to placebo. SHARP (Solriamfetol’s Effect on Cognitive Health in Apnea Participants During a Randomized Placebo-controlled Study) was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover, multicenter, trial in 59 patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with OSA, and impaired cognitive function. Patients were all treated with Sunosi for 2 weeks, and with placebo for 2 weeks, with the treatment periods separated by 1 week of down-titration and washout. Read more here.

Signifier shares eXciteOSA adherence data for mild sleep apnea