Transcend Inc recently introduced Transcend Micro, a CPAP that weighs under a half pound and measures less than four inches.
“When we designed the new Transcend Micro, we didn’t want to simply introduce another portable CPAP. We challenged ourselves to deliver a CPAP device that reflects the lifestyle and preferences of today’s users,” says William Brown, chief financial officer at Transcend, in a release. “Small, portable, convenient, customizable, and smart are benefits and features most people want from their device. The new Transcend Micro checks all those boxes, from the smooth design to add-on accessories and smart features such as the Bluetooth functionality that allows users to track their sleep therapy data via a mobile app.” Read more here.
Sunosi improves cognitive function in obstructive sleep apnea patients
Sunosi (solriamfetol), a drug marketed by Axsome Therapeutics Inc, met the primary endpoint in the “SHARP” study and significantly improved cognitive function as compared to placebo in cognitively impaired patients with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Sunosi was compared to placebo using the Digit Symbol Substitution Test subtest of the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (DSST RBANS), as well as using patient-reported measures of cognitive function. In the study, Sunosi replicated previous findings by significantly reducing excessive daytime sleepiness symptoms as compared to placebo.
SHARP (Solriamfetol’s Effect on Cognitive Health in Apnea Participants During a Randomized Placebo-controlled Study) was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover, multicenter, trial in 59 patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with OSA, and impaired cognitive function. Patients were all treated with Sunosi for 2 weeks, and with placebo for 2 weeks, with the treatment periods separated by 1 week of down-titration and washout. Read more here.
Signifier shares eXciteOSA adherence data for mild sleep apnea
Signifier Medical Technologies LLC today released the results of an analysis of real-world patient adherence data for its lead product, eXciteOSA, the first daytime therapy indicated to treat primary snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
The data demonstrated that real-world patients in the United States prescribed eXciteOSA used therapy on over 80% of days over the first six weeks of treatment. In a release, Signifier notes that clinical trials and observational studies indicate 25% to 46% of patients are not adherent to PAP for sleep apnea, and there is also evidence those with mild OSA are 34% less likely to be adherent to PAP than those with moderate/severe OSA.
In the white paper, “A descriptive analysis of objectively monitored real-world adherence to eXciteOSA,” Signifier analyzed data from 3,561 individual patients in the United States up until June 2022. The results demonstrate that patients have used eXciteOSA therapy on over 80% of days during the first six weeks of treatment. Signifier reported that real-world patients use therapy for an average of 680 minutes (11:20 hh:mm) within the first six weeks, representing over 80% of the total duration prescribed (840 minutes). The dataset represents the entire population of US-based patients who started therapy on eXciteOSA over the 15-month period from April 2021 to June 2022. Read more here.