Nyxoah SA, makers of a European Union CE-validated neurostimulator for obstructive sleep apnea that is working on getting US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, has signed an exclusive license agreement with Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

The agreement allows Nyxoah to further develop new neurostimulation technologies for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing conditions that were invented by Vanderbilt’s David T. Kent, MD.

New treatments will focus on stimulating the ansa cervicalis, the efferent fiber of the glossopharyngeal nerve or nerves that innervate the palatoglossus, and/or the palatopharyngeus muscle. Nyxoah will also work together with Vanderbilt University to continue prosecution of patent applications to give Nyxoah the exclusive right to use these new technologies once patents will be granted.

Nyxoah agreed to pay Vanderbilt an up-front fee as well as payments based on regulatory, development, and commercialization milestones. Nyxoah also agreed to pay royalties on future product sales.

Under this agreement, Nyxoah shall develop a next generation neurostimulation-based solution to treat obstructive sleep apnea patients.

Olivier Taelman, CEO of Nyxoah, says in a release, “We are delighted to start collaborating with Vanderbilt University, a worldwide recognized US university in this field of research, through this exclusive licensing agreement. This will open new horizons in the field of neurostimulation technologies, improving and expanding current treatment solutions for OSA patients, and will reinforce Nyxoah’s future pipeline. The upcoming collaboration with Dr Kent at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, together with Nyxoah’s groundbreaking approach in neurostimulation and its collaboration with international key opinions leaders, will help Nyxoah strengthen its position as innovator offering patient-centered solutions.”

Kent says in a release, “Partnering with Nyxoah creates the opportunity to build new technologies based on Vanderbilt’s intellectual property. We share the same vision of developing disruptive solutions, always having in mind that patients should be put at the center. Our mission will be to demonstrate the unique potential of such new technologies resulting in a broader OSA treatment portfolio.”